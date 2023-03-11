Vantage selling cheese balls

Buy a fresh cheese ball for your family’s Easter party this year! Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts program is selling yellow and white cheeseballs to raise money for student and scholarship funds. Each cheese ball is $10 and needs to be pre-ordered through the Vantage website, phone or email by March 17. Customers may pay for and pick up their orders at Vantage Career Center Cup & Saucer with cash or check between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Pictured with a cheese ball is Culinary Arts junior Tori Williams of Parkway. Photo submitted