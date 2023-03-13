District winners…

In the application for the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, each student was asked to name the educator that had the biggest impact on their educational career. In the picture above are the Van Wert County individual district winners and their influential educator. Front row, left to right: students Morgan Anspach, Lincolnview; Finley Foster, Van Wert, and Megan Mosier, Crestview. Back row: teachers Rachel Rohrs, Lincolnview; Kathy Fleming, Van Wert (retired), and Grace Callow. Photo submitted