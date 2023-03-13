Lincolnview Theatre to present ‘whodunit’ production

Lincolnview Theatre will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” this weekend and next weekend at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Theatre is ready to present its spring 2023 play production, “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce that is a play within a play. The story is about the Cornley Drama Society putting on its newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920s ‘whodunit’ has everything you never wanted in a show – an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

“…hilarious… nonstop pandemonium… the play that goes wrong is just right: a ridiculously entertaining disaster,” said Entertainment Weekly.

The cast includes Ella Davis, Noah Peters, Ethan Scaggs, Kaleb Denman, Gabby Thomas, Olivia Snyder, Ava Milligan, Summer Karbowiak, and Blaze Linser. Stage crew, who are also part of the performance on the stage, include Emma Hatcher, Chloe Murphy, Abigail Jones, Elizabeth Johnson, Sydney King, and Abby Dannenfelser. Running the lights and sound are Maceyn Snyder, Lindsey Hatcher, and Hadley Goins.

The Lincolnview Theatre Department is excited about presenting this challenging show. There is a significant amount of physical comedy and mishaps in this production and the actors are meeting this challenge as they prepare to bring you a story that is extremely funny. They have been working very hard with their lines, acting, and set building to make this a show a wonderful experience and one to remember.

The director of the show is Chad Kraner assisted by Kim Pollock and Stacie Korte with costuming by Ann Nussbaum and technical work by MaryAnn Falk. The set builders are Josh England, Keith Allen, John Cramer, and Chad Kraner.

Performances will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre on Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, Friday, March 24, and Saturday March 25. The Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. and all other shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting the school website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us or by visiting the high school office.

The Play That Goes Wrong is presented by arrangement with Dramatist Play Service under license from Mischief Worldwide Ltd.