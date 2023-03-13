Orland D. Freewalt

Orland D. Freewalt, age 92, of rural Mendon, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville.

He was born June 1, 1930, in Celina, to the late Edward & Nora (Smith) Freewalt.

Orland and Doris Washburn were married on December 31, 1950, and she survives. They recently celebrated their 72nd Wedding Anniversary.

Surviving are their children, Larry (Cheryl) Freewalt of Ohio City, and Linda (Rick) Etgen and Edward K. Freewalt of Mendon, five grandchildren, Jerry (Karen) Freewalt, Jason (Erika) Freewalt, Rachel Spencer, Darrell (Nancy) Etgen, and Shawn (Erika) Freewalt; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Don (Helen) Washburn, and sister-in-law, Tillie Washburn, of St. Marys.

Orland was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April Etgen Buckler; great-grandson, Joshua Etgen; a sister and two brothers, Mary Jean (Howard) Lauth, Forest Freewalt, and Denver (Martha) Freewalt; parents-in-law, Harley and Violet Washburn, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary (William) Houser, James Washburn, and Shirley (Donald) Clement.

A graduate of Spencerville High School, Orland served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the occupation forces in Germany, guarding the Russian border.

Orland was a farmer, and had also worked at Ohio Deck in Spencerville, the Paper Mill in St. Marys, and retired from U.S. Metalcraft in Delphos. He was a life member of Spencerville VFW Post #6772, and had attended the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near Mendon.

An avid outdoorsman, over the years Orland enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He also raised livestock, and put out a large garden, providing food for the family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon, with Pastor Randy Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Mendon Cemetery, with graveside military honors to be conducted by members of the Spencerville VFW. Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, and one hour prior to the Services Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mendon Union Fire Department.

Condolences can be expressed to the Freewalt family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.