Schedule set for boys state tourney

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena. Semifinal games will continue on Saturday and all four championship games will be played on Sunday.

Here is the schedule as presented by the OHSAA.

Division II

Rocky River Lutheran West (24-3) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (26-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Columbus Bishop Ready (28-0) vs. Akron Buchtel (21-6), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Berlin Hiland (19-9) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

Russia (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (27-0), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf (24-3) vs. Columbus Africentric (23-5), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-6) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-5), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Centerville (25-3) vs. Pickerington Central (23-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (24-3) vs. Toledo St. John’s (19-9), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, 8:30 p.m.