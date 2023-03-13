State Fire Marshal asking for info on possible arsonist

The State Fire Marshal’s Office believes a series of recent fires may be linked. Photo provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a series of suspicious barn fires in Van Wert County, as well as one in Rockford, and investigators have put out a call for help from the public.

Investigators believe these fires, which occurred between January 21 and March 9, may be linked. Four of the five fires occurred in Ohio City. The February 22 barn fire at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert is not listed among them.

As a result of these incidents, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fires.

The five fires have occurred since late January:

14349 Richey Rd, Ohio City, Gina Dairy Barn, January 21, 2023.

14367 Dull Robinson Rd, Ohio City, Sutton Barn, February 27, 2023.

12490 Van Wert Willshire Rd, Ohio City, Showalter Estate Barn, March 4, 2023.

12377 Frysinger Rd, Rockford, Williams Barn, March 4, 2023.

6116 Ainsworth Rd, Ohio City, Pond Barn, March 9, 2023.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is hoping the public will come forward with information.

“These incidents are not only causing extensive property damage, but also posing a serious threat to the safety of the community,” Bureau Chief Josh Hobbs said. “We are urging the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that could help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area or has any information that could assist in the investigation is urged to come forward to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800.589.2728.