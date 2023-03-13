The Wizard of Oz coming to VWHS

VW independent staff/submitted information

Join Van Wert High School Theatre at 7 p.m. April 13-15 for “The Wizard of Oz” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The Wizard of Oz is by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothart, dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard, and orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Wizard of Oz is based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

The cast includes Mackenzie Jones as Dorothy Gale, Mia Rager as Scarecrow, Meah Johnson as Lion, Kelby Blythe as Tin Man, Whitley Fast as Glinda, and Sydney Rauch as Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West. Other principal roles include Landon Adams as Uncle Henry and Guard, Ashlyn Jennings as Aunt Em, and Brody Kreischer as Professor Marvel and the Wizard. Supporting roles are performed by Kylee Ball, Lauren Black, Kelta Cowan, Lydia Fry, Talynn Garber, Angelina Harper, Lyndsey Heath, Gabby Hunnaman, Allison Krugh, Meagan Mason, Abbie Mengerink, Makenna Nagel, Victoria Quiroz, Claire Rager, Grace Spieles, and Brooklyn Weaks.

A 19 student middle school ensemble is also joining the production.

The stage crew includes Andrew Klewer (stage manager), Zoe Coleman (assistant state manager), Carlee Kroeger (lights), Maria Bagley and Katie Gamble (sound), and Carly Bebout, Kianna Cook, Katie Gamble, Lyndi Delzeith, Sophie Gearhart, Adriana Gordon, Lila Jensen, Maria Parrish, Piper Pierce, Sidney Ryan, and Alyson Stinnett.

Melissa Bloomfield is directing the musical with Jennifer Slusher as assistant director, Bob Sloan as pit conductor, Hugh Saunier as technical director, and Matt Saunier as lighting director.

Van Wert High School Theatre thanked production sponsors for their support – First Bank of Berne, Jeffrey-Mohr Dentistry, Laing Family Dentistry, Laudick’s Jewelry, Nygren Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich & Hot Heads of Van Wert, Slusher’s Jewelry, Straley Realty and Auctioneers, and Unverferth Family Dentistry.

More supporting patrons and ticket purchasing information can be found at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com. Tickets are on sale now and reserved seating is limited.

Tjhe Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.