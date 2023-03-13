United Way, Walmart teaming up

Submitted information

There’s a new way to donate to the United Way of Van Wert County — it’s called the Walmart Online Round Up Program.

During your next Walmart.com order, try these steps to round up the change on your purchase and make a donation to the United Way. This includes Walmart grocery pickup.

Start by opening the Walmart app or going to www.walmart.com. Under your account, select Giving & Impact. Select your preferred charity as the United Way of Van Wert County then at checkout you can opt in or out of rounding up on your purchase.