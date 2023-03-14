City Council hears updates on demolition, other projects

Van Wert Area Economic Development Coporation Executive Director Stacy Adam provided updates on various ongoing projects during Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council was a rather uneventful one, with mostly routine agenda items and various updates.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam shared several items, including an update on two demolished properties, an ongoing demolition and plans for another.

“Demolitions of the former Days Inn and the Anthony Wayne School are complete and we’re finalizing the prices on that now,” Adam said. “We would anticipate that in the next week we’re going to have those properties listed on the Van Wert Economic Development website. Demolition of the grain silos in Ohio City is underway and should be complete in three weeks.”

She added the next site slated for demolition is the former Eagles building on Central Ave.

She said the pending deal known as “Project Hulk” is moving along and while no new details were revealed, Adam did say she’s hopeful closing will occur in mid-April. She also noted AEP has drafted a purchase agreement to buy land from the Business Development Corporation and will add a substation adjacent to Vision Park.

The spec building at the industrial park is scheduled for completion in late May, and Custom Assembly has steel going up at the park. She also said GLM Transport is nearing completion with move-in set for spring and Adam said the renovation at 610 S. Tyler St. is nearing completion and should be available for sale in the coming weeks, in move-in ready condition.

Council members formally approved annexation of 59 acres of land northeast at Vision Industrial Park, in accordance with a 2016 pre-annexation agreement.

During his report to council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the Vision Drive extension project began on Monday and he said the sewer line replacement project at Eggerss Stadium is going well, adding all pipe may be in the ground by the end of the week.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat informed council members that she recently wrote a check for the city’s new fire truck, over $800,000 and she requested approval of a “then and now” payment of $41,001 to MS Consultants for work related to Leeson Ave.

Law Director John Hatcher noted traffic cases are down in Van Wert Municipal Court, due in part to a shortage of manpower at the police department.

Council members heard the second reading of ordinance to amend Chapter 30 of city ordinances. It’s described as a change to streamline meetings.

A public hearing that was scheduled 30 minutes before the council meeting was postponed after it was learned not all affected residents were properly notified. The meeting regarding a stone grinding project on S. Washington St. was rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Council Chambers and Council President Jerry Mazur vowed the proper notices would go out.

“I will personally hand carry notice to the tenants (who didn’t receive notification) tomorrow,” Mazur said. “That will take care of that problem.”

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.