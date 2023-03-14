Gary Lynn Thomas

Gary Lynn Thomas, 73, of Van Wert passed away Monday afternoon, March 14, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on November 10, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Paul E. Thomas and Naomi R. (Oehlhof) Thomas, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Roberta L. Balyeat on August 24, 1973, and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2017.

Gary Thomas

Family survivors include his children, Brad Thomas of Van Wert, and Andrew Thomas of Van Wert; and two grandchildren, Gage Thomas and Kiersten Thomas.

Gary was a employee of Teleflex for over 40 years as a toolmaker. He proudly served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran as well as a VFW member.

He volunteered at Lincolnview High School Boys and Girls Basketball for 42 years, driving both the game-day bus and video recording the games. In 2010, Gary was awarded the Paul Smith Service Award for his volunteer work. The award is given to the volunteer who serves his school’s athletic department with game-day behind the scenes work.

In retirement Gary enjoyed working outdoors and growing sweet corn with his son Brad to sell at Farmers Markets.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Tomlinson Cemetery with Pastor Dan Custis of New Life Fellowship officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.