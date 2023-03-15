The Beat Goes On…

March is Women’s History Month and an appropriate time to look ahead to “The Beat Goes On” Tribute to Cher featured at The Niswonger at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Cher, known as “The Goddess of Pop” is an American singer, actress, and television personality. This trailblazer was known to break down walls in the male-dominated entertainment industry by penning a book of her own empowered guidelines. Cher is the only artist to date to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart in six consecutive decades, from the 1960s to the 2010s.

The Beat Goes On Tribute to Cher is the second concert feature of The Enrich Series sponsored by Roger and Kay Okuley and Ken and Marilyn Merkle. This Vegas-style show is a masterful tribute to the living legend and lends American pop culture to the Enrich series.

Lisa McCowry is the producer and lead singer/actress of “The Beat Goes On” which celebrates the extraordinary life and music of Cher. Lisa delights in portraying a woman who empowers other women. Like Cher who brilliantly played the real lives of strong women in the iconic movies Silkwood and Mask, Lisa finds great purpose in portraying the real life of Cher – the singing voice, the look, the walk, the talk, a living breathing powerful, and vulnerable human being.



Lisa remembers watching and reading interviews where Cher talked about the preparation and research it took to play the roles of the lead women in Silkwood and Mask. She described the intense responsibility to be authentic, raw, and believable in the roles. She was a leader and her approach was an inspiration for Lisa.

“She was so proud and understandably so,” McCowry said. “So thank you, Cher, for your outstanding career and for empowering woman to take chances, let go, and say exactly what is on their minds.”



“As a female producer, singer, and actress in the business, playing Cher has brought an inner strength to the surface,” she added. “It’s a balance of playing her larger-than-life qualities while keeping it real with vulnerability.”



Tickets for the show begin at just $25. The experience is a true entertainment value as nothing is overlooked including the make-up and mannerisms. In addition, Lisa McClowry’s show incorporates dynamic dialogue, humor, seriously fun audience participation, and integrated interactive LED multimedia. The show includes eight iconic costume changes and demonstrates the timeless power of Cher’s decades of music.

Our clocks have now sprung ahead but this tribute experience provides the opportunity to Turn Back Time!