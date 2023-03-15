A three generation family affair for Crestview hoops

Crestview head coach Doug Etzler (center) talks strategy with his team during a tournament game. He was coached by his father Ray and is now coaching his son Gavin. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Anyone who follows high school basketball in this part of Ohio knows the Etzler name is synonymous with Crestview basketball.

After all, the gym where the Knights play their home games is named Ray Etzler Gymnasium. He coached the Knights for 28 seasons, piled up over 400 wins and led the Knights to the 1970-71 state tournament. He later coached his son Doug, a 1991 Crestview graduate who went on to play at Ohio State and came home to coach his alma mater four seasons ago. Doug’s son Gavin is now a Crestview senior who’s about to play on the biggest stage in Ohio high school basketball – the OHSAA 2023 boys basketball state tournament.

The Knights, ranked No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll of the season will face traditional power Berlin-Hiland in the Division IV state semifinals at 5:15 p.m. Friday at UD Arena at the University of Dayton, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 2 p.m. state championship game.

Doug came home to coach Crestview in 2019. He had been at Division I Teays Valley High School for 14 seasons and he stepped in for Jeremy Best, who had just led the Knights to the 2018-2019 Division IV state championship Etzler’s first year ended 13-12, followed by records of 19-5 and 16-7 and now, 24-3 and a spot in the state semifinals.

He earned his 200th career victory during a 58-47 win over Delphos Jefferson on January 21.

“It was obviously very special to have the opportunity to come back home,” Etzler said during a statewide teleconference on Tuesday. “Coach Best was here for 17 years and had tremendous success while I was at Teays Valley and while I was there I was very happy. I thought he would go on here forever so I didn’t think there was going to be an opportunity but then the job opened up and I was appreciative that they gave me consideration and the opportunity to coach back home in a gym that’s named after my father.”

“It’s very special having a chance to come back here,” he added. “The tradition has been great, coach Best brought it another level by winning two state titles (2014, 2019), and to be able to do it with this group of guys and this community is very special for me.”

Just as he had been coached by his father, Etzler has been able to coach his son for the last four years.

“It’s been great having the opportunity to have Gavin with me every single day after school for the last four years,” Etzler said. “It’s special and I can’t ask for more. It’s a special moment as a dad to work with your son every day and watch him become a better basketball player but more importantly a better young man. It’s icing on the cake to be able to play in the state tournament with him and coach him at the level he wanted to reach…I’ll cherish it forever.”

Doug also noted that Gavin, who has committed to play collegiate basketball at Ohio Northern University has expressed a desire to coach some day, but for now is more interested in college level coaching.

It should be noted that a pair of Etzlers had a hand in Crestview’s 2019 state title – Javin Etzler who has been at Miami of Ohio and just entered the transfer portal with two more years of college eligibility and Kalen Etzler, who plays for Ohio State. The two are Ray’s grandsons, Doug’s nephews and Gavin’s cousins. Gavin’s sister Kylie played for the Lady Knights and Doug’s wife Lisa is a mainstay at all games.