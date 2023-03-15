Boy charged after February bomb threat

VW independent staff

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a late February bomb threat at Van Wert Middle School.

According to Van Wert Police Lt. Steven Boroff, the boy, 14, is charged with one count of inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor. The charge was filed after an investigation by the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Two suspicious notes were found at Van Wert Middle School February 24, regarding a bomb threat to the school. Students from both the middle school and high school were relocated to Van Wert Elementary per district protocol.

The building was searched but no bomb was found.