Court news: various hearings held in CPC

VW independent staff

A handful of criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, of Convoy, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, nine days in jail, 30 days in jail at a later date and 90 days of electronic house arrest for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth degree felony. In addition, he is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must register as Tier I sex offender. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 23 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Justin Murphy, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide a notice of change of address, a third degree felony. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Kenneth Potter, 44, of Coverdale, changed his plea to guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 15 days jail with credit for three days already served, 55 days of electronic house arrest and one year of community control. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay court costs.

Corbin Cornelius, 22, of Van Wert, was found incompetent to stand trial on two counts of assault, fourth degree felonies, after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. The court ordered him transferred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital until he is restored to competency or further order of the court.

Samantha Lacy, 30, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 5.