Fredrick M. Strawser

Frederick M. Strawser, 76, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne.

He was born February 17, 1947, to Marion and Wilma (Heffley) Strawser in Cloverdale. Fred married Linda K. Boroff March 22, 1965,in Decatur, Indiana, and she survives.

Fred Strawser

Fred had been employed with BF Goodrich Tire for the length of his career until his heath no longer permitted him to do so. He was a dedicated member of the East Ovid United Brethren Church, the Moose Lodge in Fremont, Indiana, and the Fraternal Order of Masons in Van Wert and lastly the Masonic Lodge in Kinderhook, Michigan, until its closure. He was fun-loving man that enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends, and above all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Linda, Fred leaves behind his children James (Holly) Strawser of Scott and Sherry (Brad) Graham of Van Wert; his siblings Joyce Baker of Haviland, and Clay Strawser of Scott; his grandchildren, Tara Manson, Megan Strawser, Erin Angel, Mason (Brooke) Webster, and Tiffany Webster; 16 great-grandchildren; his many loving nieces and nephews; close friends (Jeff) Tammy Agler, and his beloved dog Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lillian English, and his brother-in-law Glen Baker.

In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.