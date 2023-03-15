Janet Fraters

Janet Fraters, 78, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 12, 2023, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

She was born October 23, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, and was raised by her mother, Winnie (Phillips) Morgan, who preceded her in death.

Janet was a fierce, strong independent woman who raised her five children as a single mother. Her strong faith in God gave her strength and joy to persevere throughout her life. Janet was an avid reader and kept meticulous records of the books she read each year. She kept journals and saved them all.

Janet enjoyed many crafts, she crocheted and did needle work. She made many treasured Christmas ornaments for her family members and was famous for her cute crochet topped hand towels. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and made several road trips with family.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Troy) Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas, Becky (Michael) Copas of Miller City, George (Kryket Cunningham) Fraters of Van Wert, Jennifer (David) Heyn of Fort Wayne, and Sandra (Jim) Barnes of Northwood; siblings, Peggy Morgan of Van Wert, Richard (Nancy) Morgan of Iowa, Rick (Kathy) Morgan of Shadyside, and Donna (James) Stiffler of Van Wert; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Winnie Repka.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Family and friends will be received 30 minutes prior to the service, from 3:30 to 4 PM, at the church.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

To share in Janet’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.