Klopfenstein announces police grants

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced funding for three police departments in Paulding County through the latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Roy Klopfenstein

Grant recipients will use the funding to award retention bonuses to police officers and sworn staff. Agencies in the 82nd House District receiving a grant are as follows:

Antwerp Police Department: $10,135.11

Paulding Police Department: $20,077.57

Payne Police Department: $9,876.82

“We must ensure that law enforcement agencies have the personnel they need to effectively protect communities they serve,” Klopfenstein said. “These grants are a helpful resource to police departments who have been struggling with staffing while crime rates are on the rise.”

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program was created in 2021 to give law enforcement agencies additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.

The Ohio General Assembly and Governor Mike DeWine created the Program through funding from Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operating Budget and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).