ODOT seeking public comment on STIP

Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 invites the public to attend an open house meeting for the draft 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP is Ohio’s four-year multi-modal transportation planning document that lists the projects planned for some phase of implementation during the four-year period.

The open house will be held at ODOT District 1’s headquarters, 1885 North McCullough Street, Lima, from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

During the meeting, officials from ODOT District 1 will be on-hand to take comments regarding projects planned for Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

The draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2024 to 2027 is available for public review and comment online during the review period through April 10.

Any comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program may be submitted online, by email to Natasha Turner, or postal mail to:

Mr. Tim McDonald, Deputy Director

Division of Planning

Ohio Department of Transportation

Mail Stop # 3260

1980 West Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43223

Written comments must be received by the close of business on April 10.