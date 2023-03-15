Lions offering Pancakes & Sausage Day

VW independent staff/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its annual all-you-can-eat Pancakes & Sausage Day for dine-in or carryout from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 18, at the Venedocia Lions Building.

The cost is a freewill donation, and two pound packages of fresh sausage will be sold separately

Proceeds will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for Lincolnview and Spencerville seniors, local 4-H clubs, Buckeye Boys and Girls State, Lincolnview Band Boosters, local food banks, and Van Wert County CERT.

The Venedocia Lions Club accepts used eyeglasses to be used for Lions Club International projects. Please bring used eyeglasses along and put them in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancakes Day. Used cases are accepted as well.

For more information visit the club’s website, venedocialions.org, and like and follow the Venedocia Lions Club on Facebook.