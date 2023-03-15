Schuette named Holgate superintendent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

HOLGATE — Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette is going home.

The Holgate Local Schools Board of Education announced this week that Schuette has been chosen from a field of 16 applicants as the district’s next superintendent, effective August 1. A formal vote on a two-year contract will come at the board’s March 20 meeting.

Jessica Schuette

Schuette, who is replacing retiring Holgate Superintendent Kelly Myers, is a 2004 graduate of Holgate High School, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree in brain-based teaching from Nova Southeastern University, and an education specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Bowling Green State University.

She began her educational career as a third-grade teacher with Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and served as an intervention specialist and Title I reading specialist during her ten-year tenure. She has served as the Crestview Elementary principal since 2018.

“It is an honor to serve as the next superintendent of Holgate Local Schools,” Schuette said. “Holgate is an extremely supportive community filled with pride and tradition. I look forward to going back home to my alma mater to instill that pride and community in Holgate’s future graduates.”

“I have been blessed to serve as the elementary principal at Crestview Local Schools for the past five years. This was a difficult decision because I love the Crestview community, students, staff, and administration. I work alongside the best educators and administrators in this profession who strive for academic excellence and meeting the needs of all students. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Knight and I am honored to have had the opportunity to touch the lives of students in this community.”

A press release from the Holgate Local Schools said Schuette was offered additional days to begin working as a consultant in the district with the current administrative team in order to facilitate a smooth transition to her new role.

Schuette is married and has a daughter and a son.