Area transmission line given approval

COLUMBUS — During a meeting held on Thursday, the Ohio Power Siting Board authorized Grover Hill Wind, LLC to construct an eight mile long 138 kilovolt (kV) transmission line for the Grover Hill Wind Farm in Blue Creek and Latty townships in Paulding County.

The line will connect the Grover Hill Wind Farm collection substation to the existing American Electric Power Haviland Substation, allowing the facility to interconnect up to 150 megawatts of electricity to the regional power grid.