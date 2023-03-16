Crestview to present “Where’s Waldo?”

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Knight Vision along with the high school chorus, jazz band, and middle school swing choir will be presenting their dinner theater “Where’s Waldo” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the Crestview auditeria with a full meal.

The dinner theater at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 will include desserts and beverages and performances from Knight Vision, high school chorus and the jazz band.

Tickets for “Where’s Waldo” will go on sale Tuesday evening, March 21 in the auditeria to families with performing seniors from 6:30-6:45 p.m., followed by juniors from 6:45-7 p.m., sophomores from 7-7:15 p.m. and freshmen from 7:15-7:30 p.m., middle school from 7:30-7:45 p.m. and the general public 7:45-8 p.m.. Ticket prices are $13 for the full meal on Saturday and $8 for Sunday with desserts. Ticket sales will conclude March 23.