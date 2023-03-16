Lincolnview Bd. updated on building project and more

Lincolnview Board of Education President Eric Germann reads items on Wednesday’s agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview is inching closer to its planned elementary addition and renovation project.

During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the district is advertising for Phase II of the project and said a pre-bid meeting will be held with prospective contractors on Thursday March 23. Bids will be due by April 11 and will be opened the same day. The board will meet at 8 p.m. April 12 to vote on the winning bid.

Board member Brad Coil wondered aloud why a special meeting was needed, noting the board will meet a week later.

“As soon as we can award the bid, that person can get started ordering before that and our goal is to have everything completed by the first day of school this year,” Snyder explained.

During his report to the board, Snyder updated the board on adding lighting to the soccer/track complex and he noted bids should be ready by the April board meeting. The funds will come from the Earl Gerdeman trust and the goal is to have lights installed by August 1.

Snyder also asked the board to consider changing a policy that bars sports teams to play or practice on holidays. He pointed to Memorial Day as a possibility and said if tournament softball or baseball games would be rescheduled to play on that day, the teams would have to forfeit under current policy. While no action was taken, the board seemed to be in agreement that an exception could be made for tournament practices or games on such a holiday.

He also said the district’s new steel drums should be ready for pickup in June and he lamented the loss of Gary Thomas, who passed away Monday. Thomas volunteered for high school boys and girls basketball games for 42 years, including driving the bus and video recording the games.

In her final meeting, interim treasurer Sherry Shaffer thanked the board and said paperwork will be presented at the next meeting to start the process of putting the permanent improvement levy on the November ballot for renewal. The levy was first approved in 1974 and has been renewed every five years since and Snyder weighed in, noting the money goes to buildings and grounds, buses and equipment but cannot be used for salaries and benefits.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board 54 youngsters are currently registered for kindergarten next school year, and Lincolnview High School/Middle School Principal Brad Mendenhall said prom will be held May 6 at the Middle Point Community Building. He also congratulated the band and choir for receiving a “Superior” rating at a recent OMEA competition in Celina.

A motion to approve a yearly bonus for Snyder was approved by a 3-2 vote. Board members Brad Coil and Mark Zielke voted against the $2,376.46 bonus. Coil asked board president Eric Germann if he had spoke with Snyder about goals and timelines, to which Germann said he did.

After the meeting, Zielke said he voted no because he hadn’t been briefed on the conversation between Germann and Snyder, while Coil had a different reason.

“I don’t believe bonuses should be given out for normal job duties,” he said.

Later in the meeting, noting a bus driver shortage, Zielke proposed a future discussion on bonuses for district bus drivers.

“The folks that we do have are very valuable to get the kids to school, to get them hear safely and I think we should reflect that with some sort of a retention bonus and for any new hires, a hiring bonus.”

Board members approved an overnight trip for the baseball team for a scrimmage in Newton March 17-18 and an overnight trip for the softball team to stay and play in the Pickerington North Showcase April 28-29. An overnight trip for FFA students to the state convention in Columbus May 4-5 was given approval as well.

Just two personnel items were on the agenda. The board approved a one-year contract for Anson Moody as Community Center and school athletic grounds custodian/maintenance assistant, and Randy Carey as a junior high volunteer softball coach.

The board met in executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee and security protocols with Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach but no action was taken afterward, except for adjournment.

The next regular meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.