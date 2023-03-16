Local jobless rates low; rates increase throughout Ohio

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County in January was lower than the statewide average, according to figures released this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

The county’s jobless rate was 3.3 percent, tied for eighty lowest in Ohio with Warren and Putnam counties. ODJFS said Van Wert County had a labor force of 14,000 in January, with just 400 unemployed. The latest figure was higher than December’s rate of 2.6 percent, but lower than the January, 2022 unemployment rate of 4.0 percent.

Three other neighboring counties had lower jobless rates than Van Wert County in January. In fact, Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate, 2.6 percent, while Auglaize County had the second lowest rate, 2.8 percent. Paulding County had the state’s sixth lowest jobless rate, 3.2 percent.

Allen County’s January unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, just over the statewide average of 4.0 percent, while Hardin County was at 4.3 percent. To the north, Defiance County was a 3.9 percent while Henry County was a 5.9 percent.

The counties with Ohio’s highest jobless rate to start 2023 were Guernsey County (6.1 percent), Vinton and Highland counties (6.4 percent), Noble and Huron counties (7.1 percent), Ottawa and Morgan counties (7.4 percent), Adams County (7.5 percent), Meigs County (7.8 percent) and Monroe County, 8.5 percent.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties.

February, 2023 unemployment rates will be released by ODJFS on Friday, March 24, and unemployment rates for counties, cities, and metropolitan areas will be available on Tuesday, March 28.