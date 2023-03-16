OHSAA state tournament fun facts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For the majority of the 800 or so teams around the state, the 2022-2023 boys high school basketball tipped off 17 weeks ago. Now, just four teams are left in each division and champions will be crowned on Sunday. With that in mind, here are some fun facts about the present tournament and past tournaments.

Wins vs. losses

There are just two undefeated teams in the state tournament – Columbus Bishop Ready and Richmond Heights. There are also two teams that went 13-9 during the regular season and are in Dayton – Toledo St. John’s and Berlin Hiland.

AP poll vs. actual state semifinal teams

Here are the Associated Press ranked teams that qualified for the state tournament.

Division I – No. 1 Centerville, No. 7 Pickerington Central. Akron Hoban and Toledo St. John’s are unranked.

Division II – No. 1 Columbus Bishop Ready, No. 2 Dayton Chaminade Julienne, No. 5 Lutheran West. Akron Buchtel is unranked.

Division III – No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf, No. 3 Lutheran East, No. 7 Columbus Africentric. Harvest Prep is unranked. Note: Ottawa-Glandorf tied in a tie for first with Minford, who lost in the district semifinals.

Division IV – No. 1 Richmond Heights, No. 5 Crestview, No. 6 Russia. Berlin Hiland is unranked.

UD Arena

If you’re wondering, UD Arena seats 13,409 for basketball games. This is the third year the state tournament has been held there.

Time machine

Here is a look at some of the champions of seasons past:

25 years ago

Division I – Lakewood St. Edward’s 70 Cleveland St. Ignatius 61

Division II – Cleveland Benedictine 57 Dover 48

Division III – Sparta Highland 80 Cincinnati Indian Hill 61

Division IV – Dayton Jefferson 74 Delphos St. John’s 71 (OT)

50 years ago

Class AAA – Akron Central Hower 66 Columbus South 63

Class AA – Columbus Ready 79 Delphos St. John’s 66

Class A – Marion Pleasant 63 Mansfield St. Peter’s 53

75 years ago

Class A – Findlay 51 Hamilton Catholic 36

Class B – Eaton 45 Lima St. Rose 36

100 years ago

Class A – Lorain 15 Bellevue 14

Class B – Plattsburg 16 Bellpoint 15

Repeat?

Two of last year’s four champions are back to try and defend their respective titles: Pickerington Central and Richmond Heights.