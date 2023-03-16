Vantage enrolling for Drone Academy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center’s new Drone Training Academy is now enrolling for FAA Part 107 classes, with the first class beginning June of 2023 and the second held at the end of July.

The introductory aviation training program will allow adult students the opportunity to gain basic hands-on UAS flight experience, following the FAA Part 107 rules and regulations. Students will learn the airspace classification system, sectional chart reading, airport operations and radio communications, team management and physiological factors, weather reporting and weather in aviation, the physics of flight, maintenance, pre-flight and emergency procedures, manual and autonomous mission planning and basic mapping and photometry.

Vantage drone training instructor Dan Joyce assists student Beau Dennis in operating the drone during a school-wide event. Photo submitted

Upon completing the training program, students will take the FAA Part 107 Small UAS license exam, earning a FAA Remote Pilot License, which covers them for commercial operations of any small (under 55 pounds) unmanned aircraft system, and act as a springboard to licenses for operation of larger drones.

Vantage Science Instructor Dan Joyce, as well as ag and industrial power technology instructor Mike Miller, are both FAA Part 107 drone pilots and will be teaching the course to adults and high school students who wish to pursue this license for their current and future careers.

“Drone usage is a new and exciting career opportunity that is rapidly becoming an integral part of many technical and industrial careers,” Joyce said. “In addition to the license, the Ohio Department of Education recognizes the certification as half of the graduation requirement for our high school criminal justice, construction equipment technology and ag diesel students. I am confident that as time goes on, this will be expanded to other areas of concentration within our district.”

The training program is in partnership with Pitsco Education and is set to run two classes this summer with the capacity of six students each class. Interested students may enroll by clicking here then choosing one of the available workshop dates hosted by Vantage Career Center. For additional questions, contact Joyce directly at 419.238.5411 ext. 2181 or email joyce.d@vantagecareercenter.com All other information can be found at the Vantage website.