YWCA’s annual geranium sale underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

The annual YWCA of Van Wert County’s annual geranium sale is in full swing and orders are being accepted until 12 p.m. April 28. These hardy geraniums would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift and are the perfect way to spruce up flower beds, provide some color to a patio or porch and are ideal for homes or businesses.

Beautiful geraniums are being sold as a fundraiser for the YWCA of Van Wert County. VW independent file photo

Plants are available in 4.5 inch pots for $4 each or a flat of 15 pots of the same color flower for $55 (mixing and matching not permitted). Hanging baskets are also available for $25. Colors available for plants include: red, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, tangerine and white (excluding baskets).

Geraniums will be available for parking lot pick up from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. A limited amount cash and carry items will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Buyers are encouraged to purchase items pre-sale to guarantee inventory is available as well as get flowers at a reduced price. Cash and carry prices will be $5 each for pots and $27 for baskets.

The annual geranium sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to, the Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.

Geraniums can be purchased with a credit card online here.

For those who prefer to pay with cash or check, stop by the YWCA between 8 a.m. to 3 pm Monday through Friday to fill out an order form or a printable form is available online here. All geranium orders must be paid in full by April 28.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.