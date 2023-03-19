Knights fall to loaded Richmond Hts. team in title game

The Knights hold up the runner-up trophy at the University of Dayton. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DAYTON — One game does not define the season.

The 2022-2023 season didn’t end as hoped for Crestview, but it was a memorable and very special season nonetheless.

The Knights, ranked No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll, fell to No. 1 Richmond Heights in the Division IV state championship game 70-26 at the University of Dayton Arena Sunday afternoon. Crestview trailed by nine at halftime but fell to a team It was the 49th consecutive win by the Spartans (29-0), while Crestview finished 25-4. A full game story can be found on the Sports page.

The Spartans are considered by many to be the best high school basketball team in Ohio, regardless of division.

For Crestview fans, no doubt there are at least several moments that will live on for years – rallying from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter and defeating Ottoville 63-61 in two overtimes in the district finals at Elida; rallying from a 13-0 first quarter hole and a Mitch Temple free throw with a half second left that gave the Knights a 41-40 regional championship win over Marion Local at Bowling Green State University. Head coach Doug Etzler noted that was one of his favorite memories this season. Then were was a 26 point third quarter outburst that sparked Crestview to a 69-63 win over Hiland in the state semifinals.

Seven seniors were the heart and soul of this team – Gavin Etzler, Dru Nielsen, Mitch Temple, Carson Hunter, Nate Lichtle, Nasir Easterling and Wesyn Ludwig. Their leadership was a big factor in the team’s run to the state finals.