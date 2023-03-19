Local SWCD holding poster contest

VW independent staff/submitted information

Calling local young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade – it’s time to break out the paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, stickers and paper for the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District poster contest.

The contest is open to all Van Wert County students. The creation may not be traced from other artists’ work or from photographs. Each entry must have the completed form signed by the parent or guardian attached to the back of the poster. This form can be downloaded from the SWCD website at: www.vanwertswcd.org on the education page. The topic “One Water” must appear on the front of the poster. The deadline to turn in posters to the Van Wert SWCD is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Posters will be judged on grade divisions: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. First place entries from each level will receive a certificate from the Van Wert SWCD. Those first place entries will be submitted to the state poster contest which will be held this summer. Posters selected from the state contest will be forwarded to the national poster contest. Posters at this level will be judged on: conservation message (50 percent), visual effectiveness (30 percent), originality (10 percent) and universal appeal (10 percent).

Additional information can be found here or by calling the SWCD Office at 419.238.9591.