Saturday crashes…

A Saturday morning snow squall led to some fender benders (and a little worse) in and around Van Wert. Roads became very slippery and visibility in some spots was extremely limited. Among the accidents: U.S. 30 westbound near the Middle Point exit (above), S. Washington St. and Ervin Rd. (bottom left) and Leeson Ave. and S. Shannon St. (below right). The driver in the Leeson Ave. accident was taken by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer