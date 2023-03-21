Crestview Bd. makes decision on days off for county fair

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said Crestview students will have time off for the Van Wert County Fair. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Parents of Crestview students involved in 4-H and other Van Wert County Fair activities can breathe easy – school will not be in session during the 2024 fair.

During Monday night’s monthly school board meeting, board members approved an amended calendar for the 2024-2025 school year, one that includes four days off for the annual fair, August 29-30 and September 2-3. The previously proposed calendar allowed for just two days off at fair time – Labor Day Monday, which is the traditional final day of the fair, and the day after.

“It matches previous calendars,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said. “It will be offered as professional development days for teachers and staff and we have some plans in place if those employees have conflicts on those days with their own fair obligations.”

“It maintains the fidelity of the calendar as the start date for district staff is August 16, students would still be done on the same date, May 23…it allows for the request of two weeks at Christmas,” she added.

A calendar committee, made up of two representatives each from the Early Childhood Center, Crestview Elementary, Crestview Middle School and Crestview High School created two calendar options that were taken to all employees to vote on. Board member Andy Perrott suggested the board have a representative on the committee, but that may require approval by the Crestview Education Association.

Board President John Auld thanked district parents for their input and concerns about the proposed calendar.

During a brief report, Treasurer Ashley Whetsel noted in light of recent bank failures, the district’s investments are safe.

“None of our investments have been affected by either one of those banks and just to reiterate, we do not hold multiple securities with the same bank and we are well below the $250,000 FDIC requirement,” she explained. “That allows for the cost of the CD as well as any interest growth. Of course, Ohio revised code doesn’t allow us to invest in anything that would be risky. All is well with our investments.”

Two personnel moves were given approval – a one-year contract for Allison Morrow as an elementary teacher for the 2023-2024 school year and accepting the resignation of Amy Nidiffer as a cook after serving 19 years with the district.

Board members learned they’ll act on all expiring certified and classified employee contracts at the April meeting and will honor retiring staff members at the May meeting. The board will continue to be affiliated with Van Wert County Career Connections during the 2023-2024 school year and the board was told prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29, with after-prom sponsored by the Optimist Club of Van Wert.

The board accepted several donations for the Crestview Elementary Carnival, including $100 from Braun Industries and Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency; $150 from Celina Moving and Storage; $250 from the First Bank of Berne, and $500 from the United Way of Van Wert County/Rivals United for Crestview Latchkey. The board also accepted a $1,500 donation from the Wren Community Chest for two senior scholarships.

Board members heard a presentation from teachers Cindy Tinnel and Abby Wein and three students about Crestview’s cross curricular special education classes. The group explained goals, various tasks performed and progress.

A brief public hearing was held on the rehiring of several retired employees: Jeff Bagley, Danille Hancock, Owen Pugh, Greg Rickard, Diane Wilson and Jim Wharton. No public input was offered.

The board also met in executive session to discuss employment and/or compensation of public employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the multipurpose room.