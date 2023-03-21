Fuerst to lead Wassenberg Art Center

VW independent staff/submitted information

A Van Wert native has been tabbed as the new executive director of the Wassenberg Art Center.

Brooke Fuerst was appointed by the Van County County Foundation and will start on Monday, March 27. She will manage, develop, and evaluate programs, promotions, operational workflow, financial reporting and budgeting to fulfill the vision, mission, and values of the Wassenberg Art Center.

Brooke Fuerst

A ceramic artist, Fuerst was born and raised in Van Wert and was a 2013 graduate of Van Wert High School. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics at Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2018. After graduating, she encouraged art opportunities in the Fort Wayne community by teaching local pottery workshops and managing a pottery studio in Kendallville. Her mission includes creating and engaging art opportunities that are accessible for everyone.

“Brooke is inspiring, Wassenberg Board President Sticky Rammel said. “She is a risk-taker, embraces new adventures, and is a continuous learner. A true artist in every sense of the word, she has wonderful energy and I am excited to see her lead the Wassenberg.”

“We are excited to have Brooke return to our community,” Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker said. “Brooke has a unique background that helps us fulfill our vision by creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life in our community. We look forward to supporting her in this new role as she upholds the Wassenberg Art Center vision to be a catalyst for creative expansion through art.”

There will be an introduction for Fuerst from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 30, during the High School Art Show open-house event at the Wassenberg Art Center. The show is open to the public and all are welcome to attend and support the youth and arts in our community.

For details on programs, news and upcoming events, visit www.wassenbergartcenter.org.