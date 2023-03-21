Hickory Sticks to open next month

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The staff and board of YMCA Hickory Sticks Golf and ACMYHS staff and their board, have been hard at work preparing for the opening of the 2023 golf season.

The golf course was impacted by a February 22 maintenance barn fire and in the aftermath there have been questions about whether or not Hickory Sticks would be able to open on time. Staff members and leadership at Hickory Sticks are assuring members, guests, and local organizations that the golf course will be indeed be open this season. The planned date for opening is Monday, April 17, weather dependent.

“It is important for the YMCA to get accurate information out to members, visiting golfers and supporters,” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab. “If you have questions regarding the fire, our rebuild plans, equipment etc. please contact Corey Clifton or me. The support from the community has been overwhelming.”

Weather permitting, Hickory Sticks will open for the season on April 17. Photo submitted

Leland Smith Insurance and Erie Insurance have been working closely with us with claims, cleanup,equipment purchases, and walking the YMCA through the process of recovery, and Alexander & Bebout is in the process of drafting new building plans. Delphos awning and tents will be providing a large tent to store equipment, chemicals and miscellaneous course related tools and equipment. New Toro and John Deere equipment is up to two years back ordered and has been ordered or is being ordered. Kennedy Kuhn and Toro are working to help resupply some of the lost equipment immediate needs with used equipment, and golf courses across the country have been working with the YMCA to meet opening needs as well.

Local supporters and businesses that collaborate with the golf course began a GoFundMe to assist in getting the word out about the fire and our needs, and the response has been positive.

“It’s amazing that the YMCA has such great supporters in Van Wert as well as throughout the state,” Kocab said. “We are deeply thankful for those who acted quickly to assist the Y during this time. We are looking forward to serving all of our golf members, YMCA families, and local organizations who host their golf outings at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.”

All planned tournaments and outings will be taking place as scheduled.

