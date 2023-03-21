Random Thoughts: tourney hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around the Crestview Knights, an additional division, public vs. parochial, and Columbus vs. Dayton.

Congrats

It wasn’t the ending they wanted but nonetheless, congratulations to the Crestview Knights on an outstanding boys basketball season.

They were one of two Division IV teams playing on the final day of the season and that says a lot.

Additional division

This probably won’t fly, but what if the Ohio High School Athletic Association added an open class for teams willing to enter it at tournament time?

It would be perfect for some of the “ready made” teams, such as Richmond Heights. During his postgame press conference, head coach Quentin Rogers said his team wants to play the best – would they enter an open class? Would other schools?

We’ll probably never know the answer to that.

Final numbers

If you’re keeping track, parochial schools won three of the four state titles. Richmond Heights was the only public school and while they offer open enrollment, so do most other schools, including ones in Van Wert County.

Columbus

During the state tournament, more than a few people were clamoring for it to be moved back to Columbus. My response was and still is, why?

The most common answer was it’s in the central part of the state and state championships events should be held in Columbus or the Columbus area.

Eight of the 17 sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association hold championship events well outside of Columbus, including girls and boys tennis, volleyball, football, swimming, basketball, baseball and softball.

For those who would like to see basketball back at the Schottenstein Center or St. John Arena, keep in mind that Ohio St. isn’t really interested in hosting those events for the foreseeable future. So if not there, where in the Columbus area? The same question applies to other sports? You can’t force anyone to host events.

Dayton

Obviously Dayton isn’t in the central part of the state but the University of Dayton Arena is easily accessible (literally right off I-75), has plentiful parking at the arena, it and boasts a venue that is much better for basketball. It’s a true basketball only arena. Most importantly, Dayton wants to host the games.

Sure, there are drawbacks. It can be a challenge getting out after games and while it’s a great venue for games, it is a haul for some teams and their fans. Overall though, the pros outweigh the cons.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.