Back to the 90s…

The 90s is referred to as The Good Decade. People born in the 90s were the very first digital natives. Before iPods and other portable gadgets, they had walkmans and discmans. Before Wi-Fi and constant connectivity, they had dial-up Internet. Before mobile phones became our primary source of information and communication, they had walkie-talkies. From Seinfeld to rave culture, Princess Diana’s death to the Air Jordan craze, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the Spice Girls’ rise, the history of the last decade of a millineum is noteworthy.

Nineties nostalgia is pervasive in nearly all entertainment and many believe ’90s pop culture has come of age once again because the decade produced some of the most influential television, music, and movies. But why is it so entrenched in the lives of a new generation who have grown up with information at their fingertips and phones that are used for everything except calling close friends?

The 1990s were a unique period in modern history in terms of technology and social connection. At the start of that decade, mobile phones were for the rich and famous and did nothing but make and receive calls. The internet hadn’t been invented, google was a made-up word, and social media was getting together to watch 90210 or play the box of CD’s that just arrived in the mail from you BMG Music Club subscription.

1990s alternative Rock Band Sister Hazel will peform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on April 1. Photo submitted

So why the internet generation wants to watch reruns of Friends and Seinfeld may go back to nostalgia. When you need a pick-me-up you go back to a time of feel good memories. The 90’s wasn’t called The Good Decade for nothing. Although the substance of these 90s cult classics may be dated in many ways, they still contain universal themes to which young people can relate. There are enough similarities in the era’s shows and music that the younger generation can relate to even if it is not identical to their own experience. Friends is a show about negotiating life in your early 20s by way of relationships and laughter. Always laughter. And while our screens are becoming saturated with sitcoms from the 90s, our AirPods are being filled with sounds from the Spice Girls, Nirvana, and Oasis.

And in Van Wert, Sister Hazel is playing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Sister Hazel is an American alternative rock band from Gainesville, Florida, whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock, and southern rock. Like any good 90s band, their music quickly gained television and cinematic interest and was featured in several movies and soundtracks including Major League: Back to the Minors, The Wedding Planner, Clay Pigeons, Bedazzled and 10 Things I Hate About You. Sister Hazel also appear on the Fleetwood Mac tribute album, Legacy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours with their cover version of “Gold Dust Woman”. In 1999, they recorded a cover of “September Gurls” for the Big Star tribute album, Big Star, Small World. However, the track was not included when the album was released in 2006. The song “Where Do You Go” was featured on Scrubs (Season 6, Episode 4, “My House”).

On Saturday, April 1, relive the 90s Sister Hazel iconic anthems, Happy, All For You, Change Your Mind, Champagne High and more. Tickets are available from just $35 at vanwertlive.com.