Couch welcomed to WWAEDC role

Van Wert Area Economic Development (VWAEDC) welcomes Madison Couch as a program assistant. Couch is a former CEO student in economic development and brings experience in banking and finance to the position.

“I am thrilled to join the economic development team and be a part of such an important organization in our community,” Couch said. “This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience, learn about our local economic resources, and make an impact.”

VWAEDC began the search for a new assistant due to a recent vacancy and as part of organizational alignment ahead of the retirement of the current Executive Director Stacy Adam.

“Madison was excellent as a CEO student and made an impression with her skills and ability to be an asset to our office,” said Krista Somerton, Senior Program Manager. “This hire is a testament to the impact and importance of the CEO program in our community. I look forward to her assistance with the CHIP and Land Bank programs.”

Couch will facilitate the CHIP program, manage financial reporting and grant administration, and assist in numerous projects and economic development initiatives. This addition furthers the organization’s mission to promote + retain existing businesses and to design and implement solutions that drive investment and facilitate job creation throughout Van Wert County.

Couch is a 2022 graduate of Van Wert High School. She loves traveling and spending time with her boyfriend, Keaton, and their two dogs, Bo and Blue. Couch lives in rural Van Wert County and looks forward to building a future in her home community.

For more information about VWAEDC visit www.vanwerted.com or call 419.238.2999.