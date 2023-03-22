DeWine, Husted stump for rail safety

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have issued a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw in advance of his expected testimony before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

The letter, in part, reads:

“It is our expectation that you will champion all good faith efforts to improve rail safety, and we are calling on you today to work with legislators to ensure the best possible policy outcomes in these proposals.”

“We also expect you will deliver for the people of East Palestine by fully supporting these legislative efforts until they are enacted.”

The letter points to various proposals brought forward by the Ohio Legislature and Congressional Representatives, including two bipartisan bills in Congress – the Rails Safety Act of 2023 (S. 576) and the RAIL Act (H.R. 844).

State lawmakers in Ohio have suggested there be a requirement for two-person crews on all freight trains and light engines, as well as wayside detection systems placed no more than 15 miles apart.

The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that an overheated bearing contributed to the February 3 derailment in East Palestine, suggesting that more regular placement of hot boxes could have prevented the tragedy.