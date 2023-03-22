Jacob Earl Gall

Jacob Earl Gall, 65, of Van Wert, passed away at home surrounded by all his children on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Jacob Gall

Jake was born on April 2, 1957 to the late Richard Oscar and Earlen Elizabeth (Spencer) Gall in Lima, OH. On May 21, he married the late Sonya (Evans) Gall.

Jake and Kathryn Armentrout of Lima had three children, Rebecca (Steven) Rode of Van Wert, Domonick Gall of Ohio City and Kari Gall of Celina. He has three additional daughters with the late Sonya Gall; Tabatha Gall of Van Wert, Kalynn (Aaron) Snyder of Van Wert, and Tiffany (Joshua) Kenyon of Delphos. One God daughter, Kris Waldron of Van Wert. He’s also survived by 19 grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way and four sisters, Charlotte Spencer, Suzanne Spencer, Patricia Bradford and Wilma Tallman.

Jake loved being outdoors, fishing, working on vehicles, mowing and gardening. He was also a member of multiple pool leagues in younger years. Jake recently retired from Eagle Print in Delphos. Jacob was very loved by all of his family and friends.

There will be a visitation from 1:00-3:30 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Bryan Harruff officiating. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneralhome.com.