Lengthy road closure in Delphos
Ohio 66 and Cleveland Avenue in Delphos will close on Monday, April 3 for approximately 200 days for full depth reconstruction. Closure will occur at the locations listed below. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained.
- Ohio 66 between S. Frankin St. and E. 1st St.
- Cleveland Ave. between S. Canal St. and S. Frankin St.
The official detour will be State Rd. to County Road 213 to Ohio 697, back to Ohio 66.
