Lengthy road closure in Delphos

Submitted information

Ohio 66 and Cleveland Avenue in Delphos will close on Monday, April 3 for approximately 200 days for full depth reconstruction. Closure will occur at the locations listed below. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained.

Ohio 66 between S. Frankin St. and E. 1st St.

Cleveland Ave. between S. Canal St. and S. Frankin St.

The official detour will be State Rd. to County Road 213 to Ohio 697, back to Ohio 66.