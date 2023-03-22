Local students learn about businesses, manufacturers

Seniors at Van Wert High School spent a day learning more about local businesses. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

More than 100 Van Wert High School seniors recently took part in the school’s fifth annual tour of local businesses and manufacturers. All juniors in Ohio are required to take the ACT Test during the school day and as a result, Van Wert High School provides a variety of activities for the other high school grade levels.

The day gave seniors a chance to visit local businesses to learn about employment opportunities and services and products offered and manufactured in Van Wert. Seniors each toured two different businesses, with one being a manufacturing business.

Overall, eight different businesses agreed to open their doors and host the senior students – Alliance Automation, Central Insurance, Cooper Farms, CQT Kennedy Manufacturing, Greif, Millwork Brands, Tecumseh Packaging and Tenneco.

Groups ranged from 21-29 students and each company tour was just shy of two hours in length. The students were able to learn important information from the tours, including product information, history of the company, number of people employed, current pay and benefits offered, credentials and certification requirements, along with future employment needs and demands.

“It is an opportunity for students to see what is actually happening ‘inside’ the facility,” Van Wert High School Career Counselor Kerry Koontz said. “Students may drive by a business 100+ times but not realize what is going on inside. As a result, students are able to see how things are made right here in Van Wert.”

“The company representatives openly discuss what it takes to be a good employee – collaboration, teamwork, showing up for work, critical thinking, and pride in doing your best,” he added.

Koontz also noted there are many other layers regarding the ‘why’ students get this opportunity and exposure.

“It is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their business and share future employment opportunities,” he explained. “Businesses want the ability to connect with students as future opportunities occur. Likewise, students also gain insight with respect to future employment considerations. The day of tours naturally provide a connection between the businesses and the schools, and with such emphasis on workforce development, this provides a great tool to better connect the two.”

Five teachers escorted the students during the tours.