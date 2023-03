VWHS Art Club offering glazing event

The Van Wert High Schol Art Club is hosting a ceramic glazing event – an Easter Egg-stravagana – from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students.

Email t_keber@vwcs.net or e_lewis@vwcs.net for registration. Pre- registration (not payment) is required to ensure the correct number of materials. Proceeds will go to the VWHS Art Club for fees and supplies.