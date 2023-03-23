CHS to present railroad safety talk

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Ohio is the fourth busiest rail state in the nation, and the Village of Convoy Historical Society will offer an event that will educate the public on railroad safety. The speaker will be Ellen Gatrell of the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

47 different railroads operate in Ohio with over 5,180 miles of railroad tracks throughout the state. Gatrell will speak on vehicle-train collisions and pedestrian-trespasser incidents which could possibly have been avoided with proper education. She will also include the historical aspect of the importance of railroads which changed the means of transportation in Van Wert County.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. April 11 in the Convoy Opera House. The public is encouraged to bring children. There’s no admission charge but goodwill donations will be accepted.