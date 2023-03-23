City man deemed fit to stand trial on felony charges

A Van Wert man accused of setting fire to this shed has been found competent to stand trial. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man accused of setting fire to a hotel shed in late 2022 has been found competent to stand trial.

Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 27, was evaluated at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. The findings were given to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and this week, Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 9:30 a.m. April 12.

Tinsley is charged with aggravated arson, a first degree felony; escape, a second degree felony, and assault, a fourth degree felony. The charges are tied to a November 13 incident at Comfort Inn on N. Washington St. Tinsley allegedly set fire to a decorative bail of straw in the lobby of the hotel. An employee put out the blaze and confronted Tinsley, who left and allegedly started a fire at a shed. After fighting with Van Wert police officers and Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies, he was taken to jail.

In other court news, four men appeared for sentencing hearings this past week.

Joseph Mohr Jr., 46, of Van Wert was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for two days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jose Sanchez, 44, Van Wert was sentenced to 86 days in jail and 90 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor once he’s released for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he was sentenced to one year of intensive supervision, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community service. He must have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Timothy Hilker, 51, of Van Wert was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 79 days already served for assault, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Christopher Runyon, 47, Van Wert was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel feels and court costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony. He was given credit for 180 days time served.

Three others changed their pleas to various charges.

Anthony Oliver, 28, Van Wert changed his plea to guilty of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 26.

Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City changed his plea to guilty to two counts of forgery, a fifth degree felony. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Nicole Cooper, 40, of Van Wert changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted Intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition to those hearings, Hayden Marsee, 20, of Van Wert admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing multiple drug tests. He was originally charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19.