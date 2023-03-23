Goedde Boutique…

The Van Wert School at the Goedde has opened its very own “Goedde Boutique” and will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The boutique will be open to the public every weekday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. by appointment only. They have a large selection of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, as well as a collection of prom dresses for borrow. Everything is free. For appointments during the week, call 419.238.0648 extension 4823 or email goeddeboutique@vwcs.net. Photos submitted