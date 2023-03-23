Ohio City garage fire…

This fire destroyed a garage in the 9000 block of Willshire-Ohio City Road in Liberty Township late Wednesday night. The initial call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m., and the Ohio City Fire Department was first on the scene. Wren and Rockford Fire Departments provided tankers, and Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. No other information is available. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo