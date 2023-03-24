All-female cast picked for upcoming dinner theatre

The cast and director of Off State Production’s upcoming show “Showtime at First Baptist.” Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast and crew for the Spring 2023 Dinner Theatre production of “Showtime at First Baptist” by Ron Osborn. The all-female cast of six includes five veteran actresses from previous shows as well as one making her debut performance.

The role of Edith will be played by Emily Smith; Mary Weisman will be Mae Ellen; Amy McConn will be Olene; Dolores Foreman will play Lucille and Alea Rex will be Annie. Julie Lang is the costumer and Daniel Sanderson is the director.

“Showtime at First Baptist” takes place in the fictional town of Ivy Gap located somewhere in east Tennessee. First Baptist of Ivy Gap’s 100th anniversary picnic was a smashing success, except for one little thing: the bolt of lightning that struck the church’s steeple, igniting a fire that destroyed the sanctuary and so much more.

In the wake of the disaster, key women of the church – led by Edith, the pastor’s take-charge wife – gather in what’s left to commiserate and try to put things back together.

To raise spirits and funds for rebuilding, the women plan an evening of entertainment designed to showcase the congregation’s talent. Could it be that some of Edith’s gang plan a song and dance number that may shock the congregation? If so, how will they circumvent the authority of the all-male conservative board of deacons, not to mention, one of their own?

Change is in the air as these six diverse women challenge institutions as well as each other. Along the way, there are laughs to be shared, battles to be fought, love to be won, relationships to be mended, and losses to be grieved.

Performances will once again be held in the commons area at Vantage Career Center. Enter Door No. 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available. Show dates are April 21,22,23 and 28,29 and 30. Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” – $16 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday Matinee shows are Dinner Theatre — $30 admission, which includes a delicious three course catered meal, coffee, and the show. Reservations for members will open Monday, April 3, and reservations for the general public open Wednesday, April 5. Call the box office at 419.605.6708 during business hours to reserve tables or seats.

“Showtime at First Baptist” by Ron Osborn will be produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.