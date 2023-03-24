Buckeye fans – Ohio St. Marching Band coming to NPAC

It’s sure to be a real treat for Buckeye fans and others – the Ohio State University Marching Band will make a rare stop at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert on Wednesday, November 1. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

TBDBITL – the Best Damn Band in the Land – will make a special appearance in Van Wert this fall. Van Wert Live has announced the Ohio State University Marching Band will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 1.

The nationally recognized, 228-piece “Pride of the Buckeyes” is one of the few college all-brass-and-percussion bands in the U.S. and is acknowledged as the largest of its type in the world. The Ohio State University Marching Band performs for all Ohio State Buckeye home football games, selected away games, postseason bowl games, and additional events during the autumn semester. It has been a decade since the band traveled to northwest Ohio. The band’s return is made possible by presenting sponsor Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and supporting sponsors Mel and Arlene Hurless, the Edward Jones Office of Eric Hurless, the Ohio State Alumni Association of Van Wert and Paulding Counties, and JoAnne Wolford.

Many marching band innovations were first tried and developed at Ohio State. Among them are floating and animated formations, measured-step marching, script writing, the fast cadence with a high knee lift, and the enhancement of rehearsals and performances through the implementation of new technologies. Brass instruments specially designed for marching bands were also first used at Ohio State. In 2013, the band garnered national attention for using iPads, a sustainable alternative to paper charts and music, to facilitate its rehearsal process.

More recently, the band cheered the Buckeyes on to victory at the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship game in January, 2015, then took its talents abroad in October, 2015 for a performance at an NFL international series game at Wembley Stadium in London. The band also performed at Fiesta Bowls to conclude the 2015, 2016, and 2019 seasons and at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic to conclude the 2017 season. The band also marched in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City along with the 2019 and 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game in California.

Grounded in tradition yet propelled by innovation, the Ohio State University Marching Band, year in and year out, lives up to its nickname: The Best Damn Band in the Land.

Dr. Christopher Hoch is in his seventh year as Director of Marching and Athletic Bands at The Ohio State University. An assistant professor in Ohio State’s School of Music, Dr. Hoch holds the Endowed Chair for the Director of The Ohio State University Marching Band and also serves as associate director of university bands.

Prior to his appointment, he served one year as interim director, two years as associate director, and one year as assistant director of the Marching and Athletic Bands at Ohio State. In addition, he served three years as director of the Ohio State University Marching Band Alumni and seven years as director of bands at Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio.

Dr. Hoch’s work with the Ohio State University Marching Band has received national and international recognition for innovation and creativity in show design; he has been the architect behind many of the shows that have been watched by millions of people on YouTube and at sites across the country.

Ticket for The OSU Marching Band performance in Van Wert range from $19-$49 are available now to Van Wert Live Members. General sales will begin on Friday, April 7. VWLive memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com