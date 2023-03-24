Courtney Sue Trammell

Courtney Sue Trammell, 29, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly at Van Wert Health ER on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2023.

She was born on November 29, 1993, in Lima, to Kenneth W. and Cindy (Noggle) Trammell.

Courtney was a 2012 graduate of Crestview High School and worked at Danfoss for the past six years. A devoted mother, Courtney loved spending every moment she could with her son. She also enjoyed visiting with her family and being the best aunt to her nieces.

She is survived by her son, Trayson Lampy of Van Wert; parents, Kenneth W. and Cindy Trammell of Convoy; sister, Karlee Trammell of Van Wert; nieces, Kenslee and Rosalee; grandmother, Jo Ann Noggle of Haviland; uncles, James Trammell of Tennessee, and David (Amy) Noggle of Payne, as well as several cousins.

Courtney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy Noggle, Hilda Trammell, Wallace Trammell, and her uncle, Darrell Borroff.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Monica Kleman officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and again one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family for the continued care and future education of her son, Trayson.

To share in Courtney’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.