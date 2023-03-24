Hyman appointed to Paulding Co. bench

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Harvey Hyman has been appointed to the Paulding County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division. His appointment to the bench was announced on Thursday by Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

Hyman, of Paulding, will assume office on April 11, and will take the seat formerly held by Michael Wehrkamp, who resigned last October, citing family reasons.

Hyman must run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

He started his career in law as a general practicing attorney in Paulding. Hyman was elected to serve as a delegate for the Ohio State Bar Association for the third district of Ohio. Hyman became a solicitor for the village of Paulding in May 2018. Since then, he has also served as solicitor for the villages of Melrose, Latty, Haviland, Payne, and Sherwood. In addition to his public service as a solicitor, he has his own private practice, Hyman and Hyman, Ltd.

Hyman received his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hillsdale College and a master of business administration from Defiance College.