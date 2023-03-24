Local fire depts. receive state grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

Three Van Wert County fire departments and Delphos are among 154 departments in 70 counties announced as recipients of the State Fire Marshal’s 2023 Fire Department Equipment Grants.

Convoy Fire & EMS, Scott Volunteer Fire Department and Wren Fire & EMS, along with Delphos Fire and Rescue each received a $10,000 grant to go toward personal protective equipment and communications.

The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, number of fire incidents, and the resident population served by the fire department. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, be in compliance and have submitted incident fire reports for the designated year.

“We are committed to working with our state’s fire service to ensure they have the support they need to serve their communities effectively,” Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “This program does just that supporting Governor DeWine’s vision of strengthening the fire service by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments.

Allowable equipment within the grant includes protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, and other miscellaneous equipment.